Helldivers 2 Illuminate faction: Who are they & could they come to the game

The battle for Democracy is never over, and a brand new faction could be joining the fray after leaks and speculation. So, here’s everything we know about the Helldivers 2 Illuminate faction.

The Illuminate faction is on the lips of many soldiers in Helldivers 2, although actively talking about it could result in some punishments for treason. Nevertheless, thanks to a few leaks and conversations, many players are looking for the classic faction to join the game.

However, just like the Automatons and Terminids, it’s unwise for a Helldiver to underestimate a foe. So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Illuminate faction in Helldivers 2 as well as whether they could be coming to the game.

Who are the Illuminates in Helldivers 2?

Arrowhead Game Studios

Originally appearing in the first Helldivers, the Illuminate faction is a highly sophisticated and extremely powerful race that has mastered psychic and telepathic abilities in their daily lives, meaning that it likely extends to combat too.

In the previous game, they fought with nano-tech and electric weapons and posed quite a threat on the battlefield, making them a formidable foe.

Are the Illuminate faction coming to Helldivers 2?

Currently, there’s no word regarding whether the Illuminate faction will be coming to Helldivers 2.

However, fans are predicting the beloved enemies will be the next major addition to the game after the arrival of Mechs. This is primarily due to their mention throughout Helldivers 2 and the clear open sections to the north and south of the in-game map.

On top of this, thanks to data miners, some fans have spotted a few unused Strategems in the game’s files, hinting at the Illuminate’s return. However, this doesn’t mean the faction will be arriving, as they could be unused due to a major bug, or a change in direction.

Nevertheless, if the Illuminate faction does come to Helldivers 2, we’ll be sure to update this article, so check back soon for more information.

