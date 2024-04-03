Helldivers 2 players spot more proof that Illuminates are already in the game

Helldivers 2 players have recently spotted even more proof that the Illuminate faction is already making its moves in the game. Surprisingly, this proof arrived from the safest place in all of Helldivers 2, which is Super Earth.

Over the past few months, players have noticed multiple coincidences that suggest the Illuminates might be on their way. One of the biggest ones is the random blue flashes of light that kill players during missions. However, very recently, fans seemed to notice that 16 Illuminate were killed in Super Earth and 12 more in Cyberstan.

The information about Super Earth was posted on Reddit by a shocked Helldiver who stated, “Why are there 16 confirmed Illuminate kills on Super Earth?” As it happens, several players joined in the conversation as it was not just Super Earth, but another planet as well where this has happened.

One such user commented, “I also want to mention that there are 12 confirmed Illuminate kills on Cyberstan when I last looked.” Another user chimed in, “We will occasionally see 1 helldivers deployed on planets like Cyberstan. My guess is the devs test things from time to time and the location gets logged weird because they aren’t actually in a deployable zone.”

One player also stated, “Would be cool if they introduce illuminates with an attack on super earth.” Finally, one of the users also claimed, “Joel and his assistants be cooking.”

Therefore, players are convinced that the developers are testing now new things and the Illuminates are probably on their way. In fact, at this point, it is just a matter of when and not if the Illuminates will be added to the game. However, the way Arrowhead has been handling it is definitely building up the hype in the best possible manner.