Highly demanded biome could finally be coming to Minecraft according to leaks

Minecraft Live 2024 is rapidly approaching, hopefully bringing the reveal of some exciting new features in the upcoming update – but one major reveal could have just been leaked.

For the first time in years, Minecraft is no longer doing the famous Mob Vote and players have been eagerly waiting to see what could replace it. Would it be larger announcements? Would Mojang reveal three new mobs for the update? Or, will Mojang be bringing some of the previous mobs that missed out on winning?

Article continues after ad

While many of that will be revealed on September 28, one major answer could have been revealed. This news comes after Minecraft’s website leaked some of the expected announcements, including a brand new biome.

Minecraft leaks Pale Garden biome and new mob

Revealed through the web archive from the Minecraft website, we get a glimpse into the ‘highlights’ of Minecraft Live. Within that, the description explores a first look at the Pale Garden biome and its resident Hostile Mob, which has been confirmed to be The Creaking.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While The Creaking certainly sounds like a creepier mob, there are no details regarding its look, movement, or anything about the Pale Garden. All will likely be revealed during the upcoming Minecraft Live.

Naturally, fans took to the games’ Reddit to share their speculation, with some assuming Pale Garden “could be an end biome, or it might be a rare biome like Mushroom Islands.”

Others joined in on the End biome speculation, as it’s been something fans have been calling on for years. “Pale garden… creaking…I don’t think that’s going to be an overworld biome. Nether or End biome perhaps” questioned one player.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this is purely a leak, and while it did come from the Minecraft website, nothing has been confirmed by Mojang. We’ll just have to wait and see what the September 28 Minecraft Live brings.