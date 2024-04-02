New Helldivers 2 Factory Striders Automaton enemy begins devastating Democracy

Helldivers 2 has recently quietly added a brand new Automaton enemy called Factory Striders to the game. As it happens, this new enemy is destructive in its power and is crushing all efforts made by Helldivers to achieve Democracy.

The discussion surrounding this topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted a screenshot on Reddit while looking at a massive walking robot. This towering Automaton is formidable even from a distance and that became clear from the caption of the player, “What the democracy.”

As it happens, on April 1, 2024, players noticed suspicious Automaton ships in the skies of Malevelon Creek. It is possible, that these enemies were dropped from those ships though this information was kept hidden from the patch notes.

Several players joined the conversation as they were scared by just looking at the image. One such user claimed, “its all fun and games until the automatons starts calling a MEGAZORD.” Another user chimed in, “Apparently they are called Factory Striders.”

One player also mentioned, “I really like that! Being surprised in-game is better than just dropping in to check out the new enemies!” Finally, one of the users suggested, “I suspect the air on Malevelon Creek had something in it. Divers who were on that planet keep reporting seeing things that obviously don’t exist.”

Therefore, it seems like players are happy with this new enemy, even though it looks tough. The fact that Helldivers 2 keeps surprising players with these updates is one of the fun aspects of the game and a reason why it is so successful.