Helldivers 2 Annihilator Tank: What are they, locations & how to kill

Annihilator Tank is one of the Automaton enemies in Helldivers 2 and here’s everything you need to know about these heavy-weights, starting from locations and how to kill them.

Unlike other Automaton enemies like Berserkers and Striders, the Annihilator Tank has a slower nature which makes it much easier to target and destroy them. You can only find them while completing the Automaton missions and at a certain difficulty level.

With that said, here’s a complete rundown about Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2, their locations, and how to destroy them easily.

What are Annihilator Tanks & their locations in Helldivers 2?

Out of the two types of Automaton tanks, the Annihilator Tank is one of them. They are the biggest offensive units in this faction and come equipped with two heavy machine guns along with a Heavy Cannon.

It has distinguishable orange-colored heat sinks on either of the sides and does not pose as much of a threat compared to Bile Titans. They only appear when you are playing the Automaton missions at Extreme difficulty or higher

How to kill Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2

Thanks to the slow movement and shooting speed of Annihilator Tanks, escaping their attacks is really easy. As they’re turning very slowly, move right behind the tank’s turret, and shoot the glowing orange-colored heat sinks on the sides.

This will lower their HP and when combined with the right explosive Stratagems and weapons, you can one-shot these tanks and get rid of them in a jiffy. Also, make sure there are no other enemy units nearby as they can be a nuisance to deal with.

Best weapons and stratagems to use against Annihilator Tanks

The best way to destroy Annihilator Tanks is by keeping explosive Stratagems and armor-piercing weapons at your disposal.

Use these weapons and stratagems for the ideal results against them in Helldivers 2:

Eagle 500KG Bomb

Orbital Laser

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Railgun

These are all S-Tier Stratagems and yield great results against these Automaton tanks in the game.

