Shroud reveals he won’t be playing Halo Infinite for one surprising reason

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed one surprising reason why he won’t be playing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode beyond launch day, claiming he simply doesn’t enjoy it and is waiting for one big feature coming in December.

Microsoft and 343 Industries surprised Halo fans by releasing Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Beta on November 15. It also coincided with the release of the Halo Infinite Season 1 Battle Pass, which is now live.

Shroud was one of many streamers who wanted to check it out the moment it dropped. After playing several games, a fan asked him if he was enjoying it. He told them he wasn’t and explained why he wouldn’t be playing it.

“Am I enjoying Halo Infinite? Um, not really,” said Shroud. “It’s about what I expected, to be honest. It’s Halo.” It ties into what he’s said about the Halo series in the past.

At the time, he claimed they felt old and outdated.

“It’s cool that it’s free, though,” he added. Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer mode is free-to-play on Xbox and PC, regardless of whether you own the Xbox Game Pass.

Shroud also revealed what he’s looking forward to the most. “I’m more interested in the campaign. I just want to play the campaign and then see if there are any cool custom maps or anything.”

Halo isn’t the only new release shroud has been critical of; he also slammed Battlefield 2042’s gameplay, claiming it “rewards” bad players. Still, after playing Infinite for a few hours, he logged back onto Battlefield and hasn’t looked back.