Shroud explains why Portal mode is “highlight” of Battlefield 2042

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has expressed his excitement for Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode, explaining how it could be the game’s “highlight” if DICE get it nailed down.

Battlefield 2042 has experienced a turbulent development, thanks mainly to the global health issues of the past couple of years. Feedback regarding the game’s Beta, which dropped back at the beginning of October, was mixed at best, with many players experiencing bugs, glitches, and other issues.

In fact, DICE responded to the player base’s concerns by promising some day-one improvements, including gameplay changes, medic buffs, and UI improvements.

The most anticipated feature of the game, though, is undoubtedly its Portal mode. The sandbox mode gives players the opportunity to customize modes and environments based on content from Battlefield history.

Shroud, playing some early access BF2042 on stream, shared his excitement over the mode, suggesting it could be the “highlight” of the game.

After viewers confirmed that vehicles from past games are returning alongside maps and weapons, he was ecstatic. “Oh, that’s pretty cool! Battlefield 2042 Portal sounds like it could be the highlight of the game. I haven’t messed around with it yet, but I will.”

After dipping his toes into the mode, the ex-CS:GO pro doubled down on his assertions and praised DICE for Portal.

“I think this is going to be the highlight of this game. Battlefield 2042 Portal, for sure. That’s my favorite, actually,” he said. “Just being able to have custom settings should be fun. People are going to get creative with it, I’m sure.”

Shroud was playing Battlefield 2042 through EA’s early access, but he was largely complimentary of the build he got his hands on.

Many will be hoping that most of the Beta’s issues have been ironed out, and that Battlefield 2042 can hit the heights that many have come to expect from the FPS series.

Barring any last minute delays, the game will launch fully on November 19.