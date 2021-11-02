Xbox Game Pass December 2021: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles, including Halo Infinite. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.

While November saw Forza Horizon 5, Football Manager 2022, and even the remastered GTA San Andreas, Xbox Game Pass’ December lineup is headlined by Master Chief himself with Halo Infinite.

Game Pass December Additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in December. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Halo Infinite (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 8

Among Us (Console) – December 14

The Gunk (Console, PC, Cloud) – December 18

Shredders, a new snowboarding title is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day one, but the title is currently without a release date aside from a vague “December” window.

As for Halo Infinite, the multiplayer mode will be free-to-play on Xbox and PC, but Xbox Game Pass members can play the campaign, too.

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass In December

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed. You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

We’ll find out what’s leaving soon, but they usually leave in two waves – one in the middle of the month, and one toward the end.

Xbox Game Pass Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of November, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow. We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more.

For more on free games you can snag in December, be sure to check out our guides for December’s PlayStation Now games.