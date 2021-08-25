Ninja admits Halo Infinite is tempting him into esports return

The looming release of Halo Infinite has been making Ninja think about a possible return to the esport – and his audience is on board for a comeback.

Before being the face of gaming for mainstream audiences, Ninja earned his stripes in the grueling battlegrounds of Halo 3 through Guardians. He’s played under some of the biggest orgs like Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, Luminosity, and more throughout his seven-year career, but he might not be done yet.

The Halo community is hoping for Infinite to be a return to form for the beloved franchise, and apparently, Ninja’s fans haven’t stopped reminding him about it.

On August 25, Ninja ran with a meme about his fans who are constantly asking him if he’s going to return to his esports career with the launch of Halo Infinite.

My replies: Are you going to go pro in Halo Infinite?

Me: pic.twitter.com/4YIgpEz3mm — Ninja (@Ninja) August 25, 2021

While Ninja has seen lucrative success being an independent streamer, he’s known for his competitive drive in most games he plays. So while he hasn’t committed to anything for Halo Infinite, it looks like he’s been tempted by the idea.

Of course, Halo’s appearance at Gamescom 2021 reignited fan speculation as we got a bit more information about the upcoming Multiplayer component for the game.

It also hasn’t helped that he was the reason that Twitch Rivals’ Halo 2 throwback was bumped up to one of the biggest prize pools for the game in a long time – bringing a lot more attention to the event.

Ninja has kept the competitive dream alive, showing up at some of Valorant’s early esport competitions and, of course, Fortnite events years back.

The upcoming release of Halo Infinite has led to some insane developments like OpTic Gaming’s legend Michael ‘Flamesword’ Chaves coming out of retirement ahead of the new title.

If Ninja decides to run it back in Halo esports, then it could bring a lot of hype and attention to the competitive landscape that should be revitalized once Infinite drops on December 8.