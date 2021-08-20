The Agency win $150k Twitch Rivals Halo 2 throwback with Ninja: Final placements

With $150,000 up for grabs, the Twitch Rivals Halo 2 throwback with Ninja was one for the books, with team ‘The Agency’ completely dominating the competition.

Something veteran gamers never thought we’d never see again returned, and that’s Halo 2 esports. August 19 was a real Throwback Thursday for old school gamers, as we once again saw Halo 2 esports return, 17-years after the game was released.

Hosted by Twitch Rivals and Ninja, 16 professional-level Halo 2 players battled it out with a $50,000 prize pool up for grabs. That was until Ninja chipped in and raised the stakes, putting in $100,000 of his own money to total the prize pool to $150,000.

“Gotta pay homage to my roots,” Ninja tweeted, of course, referring to Ninja’s professional Halo career in his early days.

The tournament consisted of three competitions from different Halo 2 modes, featuring a two-round FFA combine tournament, a BTB for players to get comfortable with their team, and then ending off with the double-elimination 4v4 tournament.

Team ‘The Agency’, consisting of Elamite, AceTV, MaNiaC, and Legit went on to completely dominate the 4v4 tournament, ultimately winning the grand finals 3-1.

Only losing one game the entire tournament, The Agency took the grand finals in a very dominating fashion, sharing $48,000, as well as a year’s supply of Doritos.

Halo 2 Twitch Rivals final placements

Placement Team Record Prize 1st The Agency – Elamite, Legit, Ace, MaNiaC 3-0 $48,000 + Doritos 2nd Carbon – Ghost, Enable, SnakeBite, Snip3down 2-2 $36,000 3rd Final Boss – Walshy, Naded, Hysteria, CptAnarchy 1-2 $24,000 4th Str8 Rippin – Tsquared, BestMan, masoncobb, Flamesword 0-2 $12,000

Despite never even competing in Halo 2, Aaron ‘Ace’ Elam from team ‘The Agency’ turned up thirsty for blood, taking MVP of the tournament, and was considered to be the sole carry for the team.

It’s safe to say the Halo 2 throwback was a success for the Twitch Rivals team, with Halo fans hungry for more competitions. With Halo Infinite on the horizon, we should definitely expect more competitions very soon.