Halo devs promise to make games great again but fans aren’t convinced

On October 6, just before the Grand Finals of this year’s Halo World Championship, Halo announced that their studio, 343 Industries, would be rebranding as Halo Studios. They also revealed that all future games would be developed using Unreal Engine 5.

In a promotional clip, paired with a brief interview on stream, the devs introduced this shift as the beginning of “A New Dawn” for the iconic FPS franchise.

However, despite 343 Industries’ 13-year tenure with Halo, many fans remain skeptical, pointing to the franchise’s struggle to recapture the magic of the beloved original games made by Bungie.

Fans were quick to point out that it just feels like an effort to distance the studio from its “less than excellent history of 343 Industries.”

“Ngl it’s hilarious knowing that they changed the studio name because they needed to specify “we are not THAT studio everybody hates anymore,” a user responded. “Halo Studios Presents: Halo,” another joked.

Some players pointed out positive signs, such as the graphics upgrades and capabilities with the introduction of UE5. Another was the changes to leadership, “The guy who was in charge of fixing the Master Chief Collection is now in charge of the studio. That seems to give some people hope.”

The Master Chief Collection launched in 2014 with severe technical issues, including matchmaking failures and performance problems that ruined the experience. However, under Pierre Hintze’s leadership, it underwent a significant overhaul, with major fixes and content updates that brought back fan-favorite features and improved the overall gameplay experience

Despite this, the overall consensus was vastly negative and unoptimistic about Halo’s seeming revival. “If this future Unreal Halo isn’t fun, the updated graphics and easier tools won’t mean a thing,” a player responded.

“Sweet. A video doc full of a bunch of vague platitudes about the promising future of Halo. Haven’t seen that kind of energy from 343 Industries before,” one more chimed in.

The previous Halo titles have struggled with maintaining the franchise’s signature balance of combat mechanics, pacing, and multiplayer appeal—elements that Unreal Engine’s technical improvements alone may not be able to fix.

Halo 4 introduced divisive changes to multiplayer, straying from the competitive sandbox feel that defined the series under Bungie. Halo 5: Guardians further alienated players with a disjointed campaign and a fast-paced, mobility-driven multiplayer experience that abandoned the tactical style longtime fans cherished.

Even Halo Infinite, despite praise for its return to classic gameplay elements, faced content droughts, incomplete features, and a live service model that frustrated many players.

Since Bungie left Halo to develop the highly-acclaimed Destiny 2 series in 2010, Microsoft’s 343 Industries has never come close to reaching the heights of the classic games. With the skepticism running deep, shaped by years of unfulfilled potential, the future hangs in the balance with Halo Studios and Hintze.