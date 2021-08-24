Halo Infinite has lured former OpTic superstar Flamesword out of retirement

Competitive Halo icon Michael ‘Flamesword’ Chaves has announced his professional return ahead of Halo Infinite’s 2021 release.

Flamesword was the face of the first OpTic Halo lineup in 2014.

The veteran retired in 2016 during the Halo 5 era.

Halo Infinite has lured him back to the pro scene.

One of the biggest legends in competitive Halo history has announced his return. Flamesword is once again picking up the sticks five years after his retirement. The 31-year old veteran was among the most popular figures in the early days of professional Halo, leading OpTic Gaming to its first taste of glory in the franchise.

With more than $50,000 in prize winnings to his name, Flamesword is a decorated talent known for his in-game leadership.

Been having a lot of people swing by the stream asking if I will be competing come #HaloInfinite and the answer is yes! I've enjoyed playing all these other games in the downtime, but Halo will always be where the heart is. Business Inquiries: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/jOp7hdd8JS — Michael “Flamesword” Chaves (@Flamesword) August 24, 2021

“Been having a lot of people swing by the stream asking if I will be competing come Halo Infinite. The answer is yes!” Flamesword revealed in his August 24 announcement. The former OpTic star is back in business and actively searching for new teammates ahead of Infinite’s launch.

Advertisement

There’s currently no telling how expansive Halo Infinite’s competitive structure may be. Though one of the biggest names stepping back into the mix certainly bodes well.