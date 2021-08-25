Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1 details revealed in first-look trailer

Halo Infinite is going to be a massive title for Xbox Series X|S when it launches during the holidays, and at Gamescom 2021 we got our first look at what’s to come in Season 1 of Multiplayer.

Infinite will take a different direction to how players interact and progress through its Multiplayer vertical, which will undoubtedly become the most played part of the next title’s modes.

Everything from how 343 will approach the Battle Pass to how players will eventually level through Multiplayer will be different, and we’re starting to see how it’ll come together.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1

During Gamescom 2021, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, Joseph Staten revealed more about how the devs are looking to immerse players in Multiplayer throughout its lifespan.

We already know that the Battle Pass will let players create their Spartans in a much more forgiving way so that players can unlock a ton of rewards

But during the presentation, we got to meet a new face in Halo Infinite, Spartan Commander Agryna, who’ll be a “key character” that’ll follow us from season to season in Multiplayer.

She’s charged with leading a new generation of Spartans, and sounds like she’ll be an integral part of 343’s Multiplayer experience.

Throughout Halo’s legendary run as a multiplayer experience, we know the insane level of customization that will be in Multiplayer for everyone’s Spartans.

Halo Infinite release date

Halo Infinite’s campaign and Multiplayer will release on December 8, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Store for PC.

You can be sure that 343 and Microsoft won’t pull back any punches for fans worldwide in celebration of the 20th year of Xbox and Halo.

There’s bound to be more information on Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Season 1 as we get closer to its holiday release date.