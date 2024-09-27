S1mple finally returning to pro CS2 after year-long break

Counter-Strike legend Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyljev is finally set to return in CS2 as he is taking part in the Perfect World Shanghai Major qualifiers – and he’s on a super team.

When Valve first announced CS2, plenty of long-time Counter-Strike pros were skeptical. Sure, they had to release something new to fight the growing popularity of Valorant, but it’s not what they were expecting.

Getting to grips with new mechanics and features has seen some long-standing pros move on. S1mple, arguably the greatest CS:GO player of all time, was one of those. He took a backseat for Natus Vincere, benching himself.

His Na’Vi team has gone from strength to strength in CS2, winning the PGL Copenhagen Major, Esports World Cup, and ESL Pro League Season 20. However, his return has always been a lingering question.

The Ukrainian star joined Falcons on loan for BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2024, but it was just one tournament. He said he’d hoped to return after finally playing CS2 on LAN as well.

Well, that is happening now as HLTV reports that S1mple is joining up with Falcons once again for the Perfect World Shanghai Major qualifiers.

Michal Konkol/BLAST S1mple hasn’t competed in CS2 regulalry.

S1mple will be replacing the impressive Alvaro ‘SunPayus’ Garcia, who joined Falcons from ENCE in December 2023. So, less than a full year on the roster before being moved on.

Falcons had initially targeted S1mple when creating their superteam and hoped to team him up with Nikola ‘Niko’ Kovac. As noted, the Ukrainian star has flirted with the team after joining them on loan but Niko remains with G2.

Whether or not this second loan move sees S1mple join Falcons permanently remains to be seen. However, getting him back in pro CS is something fans will be delighted with.

