TenZ explains why he can never go pro in CS2

Recently retired Valorant star TenZ responded to a fan question about going pro in CS2, and the former CS:GO competitor said other professionals are just too good so there’s no point.

The Sentinels content creator said it would be “too hard” to go pro in the Counter-Strike sequel as there are so many other top players better than him. He also revealed that even at his peak in CS:GO he couldn’t hold a candle to top European competition.

TenZ recounted times when CS stars like s1mple and Zywoo would travel to North America for events and wreak havoc on the server.

“I was playing Train against s1mple and there was just one shot that he hit on me… He flick one-deaged me. It was one of the most crazy shots I’ve ever seen in my life,” the streamer said.

TenZ described Team Vitlality’s ace Zywoo as a “killing machine”, speaking about him as if he was some unstoppable force in every match.

His sentiment aligns with many others on the state of CS2 esports in North America. A large contingent of players in the region haven’t been able to match up against top European competition for a while. Many top organizations based in America have also moved on to international, or full European, rosters.

In his professional Counter-Strike days, TenZ did not accomplish much. He was still a teenager at the time, and his most notable achievement was helping Cloud9 place fourth in a Blast event in 2019.

The former Valorant pro said during his retirement that he isn’t planning on coming back to esports, and instead wants to focus on creating content and using his newfound free time to try new things in the influencer space.

TenZ attended TwitchCon this month with his partner, which he hasn’t been able to do due to his professional commitments. However, even if he could make a return in his first competitive game, it doesn’t sound like he wouldn’t want to.

