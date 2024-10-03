Kai Cenat reveals Twitch return after basketball ‘retirement’ to focus on “new goal”

Kai Cenat has revealed that he’ll finally be returning to Twitch soon after ‘retiring’ from basketball as an LBA champion. And, he’s got a new goal to conquer.

At the end of September, Kai Cenat baffled fans by saying he was about to become a professional basketball player. Some viewers quickly assumed that he was just teasing an NBA 2K stream, but it turned out to be a bit different than that.

No, he didn’t make the transition to the NBA. Instead, Kai joined the LBA – Little Basketball Association – and dominated against, well, kids. As a part of the New York Skyscrapers, the Twitch star won the championship in his first season and even got nods from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Now that the season is over, Kai has ‘retired’ from basketball and will be returning to Twitch and his focus is on a “new goal” – dethroning Ironmouse.

“It means a lot, you feel what I am saying? I gave it everything I had. New York Sky #3,” Kai said as his jersey was rung in the rafters.

“I came here for my first year and won the championship and who knows, who knows? Jonnie, Jodie, my whole team, I might need you all in the future, you never know when I come back to the LBA. Until then, I am going to get my a*s back to streaming.”

Timestamp of 30:50

The Twitch star followed that by tweeting “side mission complete.” He also posted a photo of himself holding the LBA championship trophy.

Naturally, that trophy is just a smaller version of the NBA’s Larry O’Brien trophy.

Kai already has some things planned for his streaming return. He also teased another subathon to get his record back from Ironmouse. He’s on the hunt for an “underground batcave,” and has a McDonald’s collab in the works.

Getting that record back from Ironmouse is clearly his new focus and it’ll be interesting to see if he can go again.