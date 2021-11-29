Halo Infinite’s “Ritual” multiplayer event modes & rewards leaked

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is in full swing, but an upcoming event entitled “Ritual” that’s supposedly set to drop in February, 2022, has leaked ahead of time

Despite still being in its infancy, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been a hit with both returning and new fans alike, breathing new life into a franchise whose glory days appeared to be long since forgotten.

Where the new title went wrong, however, was releasing the Fracture: Tenrai event far too early – a decision that we’ve criticized as being “a perfect example of what not to do.”

Having taken feedback on board and given themselves a little breathing space post-Tenrai, new leaks are suggesting that 343 Industries’ next Halo Infinite multiplayer event is set to drop in February, and the rewards are a lot spicier than the previous ones.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite “Ritual” Multiplayer event leaked

Apparently set to take place between February 8 to February 21, 2022, Halo leaker _FireMonkey has revealed that the new event will center around tactical-style gameplay.

Described as having players “test [their] aim in a high stakes battle,” _FireMonkey goes on to speculate that the event’s playlist may run as follows:

Tactical: Slayer Stalkers

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Additionally, they’ve attached a screenshot of some of the rewards that’ll supposedly be up for grabs. Featuring everything from XP boosts to poses and helmets, the first 10 drops are perfect for kitting out your Spartan.

This *Might* be the Tactical Ops Playlist based on the name "Tactical" being used: – Tactical: Slayer Stalkers

– Tactical: Slayer Commandos

– Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

– Tactical: Slayer Manglers — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) November 27, 2021

While the screenshot already has fans on the edge of their seats, it probably doesn’t contain every single reward – after all, the current event boasts a colossal 30 tiers for players to grind through.

Advertisement

We’ll likely see some new items available in the store, too, but following criticizm over the cost of these microtransactions, it’ll be interesting to see if 343i choose to slash their prices a little.

Either way, this new event is both a shot at redemption after Fracture: Tenrai and a new adventure for avid Halo Infinite players, and we can’t wait to dive in!