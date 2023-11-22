MW3 leak reveals another The Boys collab is coming

The Boys and Call of Duty look set to be joining forces once again after a Modern Warfare 3 leak has uncovered that a collaboration event for both multiplayer and Zombies is in the works.

MW3 has been in full swing since it was officially released on November 9, 2023, returning with various fan-favorite classic maps and features.

Aside from the multiplayer having been riddled with lobby-breaking exploits and bugs for Sledgehammer Games to tackle, Activision’s next port of call looks to be in continuing to bring major collaborations to the franchise.

Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead have been revealed by data miners to potentially be joining MW3 as brand-new Operators due to links found to their upcoming spin-off The Ones Who Live.

According to further leaks, the hit superhero show The Boys is set to be returning to CoD again as part of an in-game event for both multiplayer and Zombies.

The Boys MW3 event to launch for Zombies & multiplayer

Fans of The Boys have been eagerly awaiting Amazon to drop Season 4 since its previous season released all the way back in 2022.

However, despite only just joining forces in July for MW2, CoD players will not have to wait much longer to get their fresh, gory piece The Boys content according to leaks.

According to MWIIIIntel, an event named The Boys vs The Seven will take place for core modes in Zombies and multiplayer in MW3. It will also include specific event challenges for players to earn XP.

The Seven refers to the group of controversial Superheros who protect the world in the show, and The Boys themselves are an anti-superhero vigilante group, who are often seen fighting against them.

This suggests that much like the previous Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight Operators, who joined Warzone and MW2, so too could popular characters from both sides, such as Billy Butcher or A-Train.

Once further details have been announced, we will be sure to update you with more information regarding MW3’s collaboration with The Boys.

The leaks come off the back of the new information being released for the upcoming MW3 Season 1 update which is fast approaching and will include new weapons, maps, and more.

