Warzone & MW3 Vortex War’s Domain event: Free Rewards, bonus XP, more

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3’s new Vortex War’s Domain event is now live, as the Zombies-themed takeover brings all new free rewards for players to enjoy. Here’s what you need to know.

With almost every season in CoD these days comes some form of in-game event. Be it a seasonal celebration like CODMAS, or something leading to the next big chapter like the earlier Nuke event.

These in-game shakeups give players reasons to come back during a brief window, not only to see what’s on offer, but to earn themselves some cosmetics that soon vanish from the game.

Currently in focus is just that with Vortex War’s Domain across MW3 and Warzone, a brief event with some rewards that won’t be around for long. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

The Vortex War’s Domain event got underway on Wednesday, January 3, and is set to run all the way through until Wednesday, January 17. This gives players two weeks to hop on and grab the available rewards.

Free MW3 & Warzone rewards in Vortex War’s Domain event

With no price tag attached and no specific challenges to complete, the Vortex War’s Domain event hands out 15 free rewards just for playing CoD. It’s simply a matter of earning XP that’ll get you these goodies over time.

However, there is a slight bonus you can equip yourself with. By using the War Horse skin, a cosmetic found in the Horsemen War: Tracer Pack bundle, you’ll get an extra 1000XP per match during this event.

Activision Using this War Horse skin will help you speed through the XP requirements below.

With that said, the following is a full rundown of all 15 rewards up for grabs:

“The Goat” Weapon Sticker – 7,500 XP

– 7,500 XP Double XP Token – 16,500 XP

– 16,500 XP “ Through the Smoke” Large Decal – 27,000 XP

– 27,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 39,000 XP

– 39,000 XP “Ghost Fire” Charm – 53,500 XP

– 53,500 XP “ Skull Fire” Large Decal – 71,000 XP

– 71,000 XP “Volcanic” Emblem – 91,000 XP

– 91,000 XP “A Little Rusty” Calling Card – 115,000 XP

– 115,000 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token – 145,000 XP

– 145,000 XP “Winged Fire” Weapon Sticker – 176,500 XP

– 176,500 XP Double XP Token – 215,500 XP

– 215,500 XP “Forged in Flames” Calling Card – 262,000 XP

– 262,000 XP “Putrid Skulls” Weapon Sticker – 317,000 XP

– 317,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 381,500 XP

– 381,500 XP “Magma” Camo – 458,500 XP

So that’s everything you need to know about the simple, brief, yet nonetheless spooky Vortex War’s Domain event. Be sure to hop in soon so you don’t miss out.