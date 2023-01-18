Halo Infinite Joint Fire event: New armor set, cosmetics & more

Halo Infinite’s first event for 2023 has arrived, so here’s everything you need to know about the new Joint Fire event from brand new armor, skins, and more.

Halo Infinite’s rocky first year led to interest in the game quickly going downhill. However, developer 343 has done its best to renew interest in the latest Halo title. With Forge mode, online co-op campaign, and mission replayability all being added to the game in late 2022, many players have since returned.

To kick off the new year, Halo Infinite’s first free event takes form in the Joint Fire event. A free Battle Pass gives players the chance to get their hands on some new Halo Reach skins, armor, and cosmetics.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Infinite’s new Joint Fire event.



343 Industries Joint Fire is Infinite’s first event for 2023.

Joint Fire serves as the first Halo event for 2023. It began on January 17 and will run for a couple of weeks, finishing up on January 31.

This two-week timeframe follows a similar pattern to previous Halo Infinite events and systems that the game is likely to continue working with in the future.

Joint Fire armor and cosmetics: What exclusives are available?

As written in the recent Halo Waypoint blog post about the event, “Joint Fire is all about the JFO-class Mjolnir (for your Mark V [B] Armor Core), which many of you will no doubt remember from Halo: Reach, which you’ll be assembling by completing Event Challenges in the Joint Ops playlist.”

343 Industries Joint Fire includes a new armor set for players to unlock.

As such, players will have the chance to unlock a complete new armor set. Chest pieces, shoulder armor, visor cosmetics, as well as a new helmet are all up for grabs. Furthermore, the Joint Fire event includes a new armor cosmetic for players to get their hands on.

Halo Infinite Joint Fire trailers: Does the event have a trailer?

Developer 343 has put together a smaller trailer for the new Joint Fire event. One that explains what new items are on offer while also showing off some cool combat moments. For those interested, the trailer can be viewed here:

That’s everything you need to know about the new Halo Infinite event. For all the latest Halo news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.