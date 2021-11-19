Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event: start date, event pass rewards, Yoroi Armor

Halo Infinite’s second event, Fracture: Tenrai, is around the corner. It’s completely free and gives players the chance to unlock some exciting rewards, including the Yoroi Armor Core. Here are all the details.

Halo Infinite kicked off with Season 1: Heroes of Reach, which included the game’s first battle pass and event.

However, things are about to jump another gear with the beginning of the second event, Fracture: Tenrai.

Let’s take a look at everything from the release date to the event pass, rewards, Yoroi Armor Core, and more.

When does the Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event start?

The Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event officially kicks off after the conclusion of the 20th Anniversary event on Tuesday, November 23.

However, it will only last a week and come to an end on November 30.

Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite’s MP seasons – and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what’s to come. Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) pic.twitter.com/chiQiQR2pt — Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event pass and rewards

The Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event pass includes 30 tiers of exclusive cosmetic rewards, including new coatings, helmet visors, belts, and more.

The standout reward, though, is the samurai-themed Yoroi Armor Core, which gives Spartans a completely different look.

How to unlock the Yoroi Armor Core in Halo Infinite

In order to unlock the Yoroi Armor Core, you’ll need to unlock all the tiers in the event pass. That can be done by completing a series of exclusive event challenges. They will also count towards your Season 1 Battle Pass.

The specific details haven’t been revealed yet. However, Noah Benesch, the Marketing Lead for the Halo franchise, mentioned that these challenges would have different colors from standard challenges, making them easy to spot.

Yes. Events have specific challenges that will be marked in your challenge menu with a colored banner. Completing an Event Challenge will instantly unlock an Event Pass reward tier AND award the Challenge XP to your S1 Pass. But, normal challenges will not progress the Event Pass — Noah Benesch (@Philosohraptors) November 19, 2021

That’s everything we know about the Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event so far. We’ll update this article with more information once it draws closer.

There will be plenty of other events down the road, too. It’s expected they will follow a similar format, although nothing has been confirmed yet.