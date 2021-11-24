Halo Infinite players boycott item shop and demand big changes from 343

Halo Infinite has gotten off to a strong start, but the recent Fracture: Tenrai event has led to players boycotting item shop purchases completely.

Like most free-to-play titles, Halo Infinite features numerous cosmetic items that can be obtained via in-game purchases.

While it’s possible to play the game’s multiplayer modes and earn a number of free cosmetic armor pieces through the Battle Pass, the vast majority of customization options are locked behind a paywall.

This has led to a lot of anger and frustration amongst the Halo community. However, it seems the new Fracture: Tenrai event has made things even worse. Not only have fans voiced their concerns over the cost of the event’s best cosmetics, but they have also led to many players boycotting the item shop entirely.

Halo fans boycott item shop

While Halo Infinite’s first event, the Fracture: Tenrai, has officially started, there have already been a number of grievances highlighted by the community. So far, the biggest complaints have been around the slow progression and challenges needed to unlock the time-gated Battle Pass cosmetics.

Players either need to complete their weekly challenges or reset them if they wish to work their way through the event’s Battle Pass. This obviously can take a huge amount of time, but as if this wasn’t bad enough, the free unlocks are outweighed by the event’s premium item shop cosmetics.

It’s here where all the most sought-after armor pieces are kept. “These prices are utterly ridiculous and a blatant smack in the face to those who were told all event armor pieces/sets would be completely free,” explained one disgruntled player.

“$15 for a sword belt that you can only use on one armor core should be enough to justify this point.”

Halo Infinite’s cosmetics are certainly on the pricier end and many fans have been keen to compare 343’s item shop to that of Fortnite, Valorant, and Destiny 2.

“To use the classic example of Destiny, you get a full Eververse armor set for either 6000 Bright Dust or roughly $15. That armor set can be equipped on any piece of legendary armor independently and can accommodate any other cosmetic in the game,” stated one Reddit user.

“It doesn’t lock you out of using other ornaments or weapon ornaments. This is deemed egregious for that game. Look at what that same money gets you here, on Halo.”

So far, the official Halo subreddit and various social media posts have shared this outrage.

Whether 343 will adjust the pricing of its cosmetics or change the way it handles events in the future remains to be seen, but Halo Community Director, Brian Jarrard, did give the following statement:

“Please know the constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear. Changes will take time and our priority this week is giving the team a much-deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch. Thank you for understanding.”

For now, though, it’s clear players aren’t exactly happy with the current handling of the premium cosmetics and the free Fracture: Tenrai event rewards. Hopefully, 343 can make further adjustments to Halo Infinite’s cosmetic unlocks in the future.