Halo Infinite Winter Contingency reward leaves players dumbfounded

Halo Infinite’s latest in-game event allows players to earn some free cosmetic items. While most of the items are themed around the Holiday season, the final Winter Contingency reward has left players confused.

Halo Infinite multiplayer has been out for well over a month, and 343 Industries have already put out three different battle passes. The Season 1, Fracture Tenrai, and Winter Contingency battle passes all offer free cosmetic items.

However, players have been very critical of each battle pass. The contents may be impressive, but the challenges and XP required to unlock them make getting the free gear a grind.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, 343 Industries announced the Winter Contingency event. This would include another free battle pass with festive rewards. Despite the majority of the rewards having obvious Holiday themes, the battle pass’s final tier left players baffled.

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency confusing reward

The Winter Contingency battle pass comes with 10 ranks each with its own reward. Some of them are simple pieces of armor while others are clearly meant to represent the Holidays. Except for the Rank 10 reward which is an orange armor coating.

Reddit user Squid_Apple posted a screenshot of the reward to r/Halo asking what the thought process was behind making an orange armor coating a Winter reward. And the responses to their post were from players who were wondering the same thing.

Advertisement

Among the confused were those who claimed they knew the answer. Various comments stated the orange was in fact meant to make your spartan look like a Gingerbread person. But others thought the armor coating looked too orange to properly represent the Holiday treat.

A smaller group of players theorize the orange armor coating was intentionally released alongside the cat ears item so players could dress up as Garfield. While the comic strips never showed the orange feline wielding an energy sword, players can now live out that fantasy in-game even if it’s not what the devs intended.

Despite the orange armor coating confusing players, there’s a very festive white, red, and green coating for armor and guns. So, if you want to spread holiday cheer all year round, you can do so without having to explain why orange is technically a festive color.

Advertisement

For more Halo, check out how to get the Cat Ears helmet to complete your Garfield Spartan cosplay.