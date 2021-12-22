How to get Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet

Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet is proving incredibly popular amongst Spartans, so here’s how you can unlock this feline-themed cosmetic.

Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet has finally been added to the game, giving players the chance to unlock this new cosmetic. This comical cat-themed helmet previously made an appearance in Halo Infinite’s Bot Bootcamp, where a Spartan named Meownir sported this feline design.

Since then, Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet has been a highly-anticipated unlock, with many players wanting to add this prized armor piece to their collection.

Fortunately, the Winter Contingency update has added a bunch of new cosmetics to the game, so find out how you can unlock Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet.

How to unlock the cat ears helmet in Halo Infinite

In order to unlock the Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet, you’ll need to purchase the Cat Lovers bundle from the Item Shop. The cat ears helmet costs 1000 credits, which means you’ll need to spend $8.99/£7.99 to unlock it.

The cat ears helmet currently can not be unlocked for free through Halo Infinite’s battle pass. Those who wish to obtain this epic helmet attachment will need to use the game’s premium currency before the items shop refreshes.

What’s included in the Halo Infinite cat ears helmet bundle?

Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet is unlocked via the Cat Lovers item shop bundle. This bundle includes the following cosmetic items:

Faded Blush (Mark VII epic armor coating)

Purrfect Audio (epic helmet attachment)

Tabby (rare charm)

Kat (epic charm)

Once you’ve purchased the Cat Lover bundle, you’ll be able to equip Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet and other accessories via the armor hall.

Once you've purchased the Cat Lover bundle, you'll be able to equip Halo Infinite's cat ears helmet and other accessories via the armor hall.