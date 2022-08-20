Halo Infinite player recreates The Nether from Minecraft in stunning Forge build

Another Halo Infinite Forge build leaked, showcasing an impressive recreation of Minecraft’s Nether biome.

Leaks have been flooding out about Halo Infinite’s Forge mode, showing off the creative freedom it allows players.

Already fans have made some incredible creations including retooled game modes and recreations of set pieces outside the realm of Halo.

Now, one leak revealed an impressive recreation of Minecraft’s eerie Nether biome that looks straight out of the game.

Halo Infinite Forge leak shows Minecraft Mashup

Mojang / Microsoft Minecraft’s Nether biome is a dark, hellish environment filled with scary mobs and plenty of lava.

The leak comes by way of Freelance Artist Dan Brindley Johnson on Twitter, who posted a screenshot of his creation.

The screenshot shows what, at first glance, could be mistaken for an HD screenshot of Minecraft, until viewers notice the iconic Halo Assault Rifle and HUD elements.

The Nether recreation includes a purple glowing Nether Portal, lava pillars falling from the ceiling into a giant pool, and a massive Ghast floating in the background.

To make the screenshot as authentic as possible, Johnson even added in Minecraft’s render fog effect to really add some depth to the recreation.

Luckily for fans of Mojang’s blocky sandbox game, this isn’t the only Minecraft recreation Johnson has shown off.

He posted multiple screenshots and even a walkthrough video of a Minecraft Village “Work in Progress” build.

Though the village uses higher resolution textures than would normally be found in Minecraft, the blocky proportions remain intact.

Despite Halo Infinite’s Forge mode not even being out yet, players can already tell just how robust the creative system is.

Those looking to see more of Forge’s capabilities in Halo Infinite should check out these other impressive builds, including this Stranger Things Upside Down recreation or this P.T. build based on Konami’s canceled horror game.