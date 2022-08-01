Insane Silent Hills PT remake in Halo Infinite Forge showcases mode’s potential

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Halo Infinite’s Forge mode is shaping up to have almost limitless potential with recent leaks showing off how one player has used the mode to recreate the PT of iconic horror game Silent Hills.

Recent leaks and videos from the upcoming Halo Infinite Forge mode suggest it will be the most detailed and exciting version to date.

Forge horror map creator Death Templar has uploaded images and videos of their current Forge project — an impressive recreation of the playable trailer (PT) from Silent Hills, an instalment of the Silent Hill series.

Things like lighting, texture and ambiance are all almost exact replicas of the original setting. What’s important to note here is that the capabilities of Halo Infinite’s Forge mode are shaping up to transcend Halo’s normal visual aesthetic.

And while Death Templar hasn’t revealed the exact lengths they plan on going to for this recreation, they have indicated that they will keep working hard until it gets noticed by a certain gaming figure.

Templar tweeted out “my ultimate goal is to make [the] PT so well in Forge one day it prompts a cease and desist from Konami.”

While previous Forge modes did offer up a lot of variety and freedom, they were usually limited to still conforming to the Halo style. Death Templar’s early work in Forge and in recreating the Silent Hills PT is an example of how the new mode will allow players almost complete freedom.

Halo Infinite’s Forge mode still doesn’t have an official release date. However, this hasn’t stopped players like Death Templar from finding a way to access it. The latest co-op campaign test flight inadvertently gave some players the chance to sink their teeth into an unfinished version of Infinite’s Forge.

Twitter: leaks_infinite Halo Infinite’s Forge will apparently allow players to complete change up previous maps as well as design their own.

To do so, players have been taking a bit of a risk by using third-party tools devs are likely not going to be in support of. 343 are yet to comment on these Forge leaks or if there will be any repercussions for the Forgers.

For everything you need to know about the upcoming Halo Infinite Forge mode, Dexerto’s coverage can be found here.