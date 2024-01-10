Minecraft players want key torch feature added in future update

Minecraft players are calling for a major change to the torch in a future update, that’ll potentially save explorers’ lives.

One of the best elements of Minecraft, aside from its community and creativity, is its updates. Each update brings some exciting new features and aspects to explore, whether that’s new mobs to fight, animals to befriend, or artifacts to uncover.

However, there’s one element many Minecraft players are calling for, especially the explorers. The intense demand and popularity are making it very clear that the community is eager to see a major feature of the torch change for the better.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one player highlighted the feature they always wanted that still eludes the game: “Ever since I have started playing Minecraft there is one feature I have always wanted that makes perfect sense and this is the idea of having a lit area when you hold a torch.”

They went on to explain, that the feature would include: “When you hold a torch, it lights up the area around you, equipping a torch in your offhand would be amazing too, and it would save so many torches. I’ve wanted this feature for like ever now, but we never got it, and I don’t think we ever will.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The feature is present in a few mods, and many took to the comments to highlight how amazing the feature is when added from an outside source.

“I was just thinking this last night” highlighted one fan, going on to say how “It’d also be cool to drop a torch into a canyon to light up the bottom” allowing cave explorers the chance to see both how deep a canyon is and where they could safely land.

Article continues after ad

While many fans supported the idea, some explained to the community why this would be a tricky feature to add in, stating how it would “require the team to completely rework how the lighting engine works for both Java and Bedrock Edition, which is why they’ve not implemented it so far.”

Article continues after ad

Sure, it’s a large addition to the game, but with so many players enjoying its worlds and constant updates coming each year, there’s no telling whether Mojang intends to implement this highly demanded feature.