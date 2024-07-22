Minecraft fans banned after movie leaks ‘reveal’ Jack Black’s Steve

Concept art from the Minecraft movie has reportedly leaked online, appearing to reveal Jack Black’s Steve – but you’re risking Warner Bros’ wrath if you share it.

Two things can happen after a leak. Studios can ignore it, allowing fans to theorize and hopefully tire themselves out before the memory of it fades; this happened with The Boys Season 4, with the entire plot landing on Reddit before its release.

There’s another understandable reaction, but it always gives the leaks more authority: anyone who shares it is hit with a DMCA notice, and as the images vanish from social media, the curiosity surrounding them intensifies.

Article continues after ad

That’s exactly what’s happened with the Minecraft movie, the upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit video game.

Images of character designs, including Jack Black’s Steve holding a pickaxe, Creepers, and a sheep, were shared on 4chan, as reported by Eurogamer.

There’s also a short breakdown of the film’s plot, alleging we’ll see Black’s character kidnapped by a villain called Malgosha, and he’ll need to be rescued by “four fresh visitors” to his world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These images have since been posted by fans all over X/Twitter, but they’re being hit with copyright takedowns by the minute. If you look for them, you’ll see lots of “media not displayed” boxes.

Getting a DMCA notice doesn’t automatically mean your account will be banned, but it’s happened to some people. “Opening my Twitter half asleep to see this terrified the life out of me oh my god. Note to self: do not post movie leaks,” one user wrote alongside a screenshot of their locked account.

Article continues after ad

Another account, JoshuaTookes, was suspended after posting the leaks.

In other words, look at them all you want, but share the leaks at your own peril. In the meantime, you can check out our list of new movies streaming this month.