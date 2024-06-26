Minecraft is coming to GameCube & Dreamcast in strangest fan port yet

One retro gaming fan and indie developer is embarking on an ambitious project to bring Minecraft to the Dreamcast and GameCube.

Minecraft is a game that is known and loved all over the world and has seen ports to pretty much every modern system that can support it. Despite the simple graphical style, the sprawling nature of the title and the almost infinite variety of things players can do and make can put a strain on some budget systems.

Of course, this makes the project being worked on by A Flock of Meese even more impressive. Despite not receiving approval from Mojang or Microsoft (thus making it unofficial), they are porting Minecraft to SEGA Dreamcast and Nintendo GameCube.

Article continues after ad

The Dreamcast has a thriving homebrew scene, which is attributable to how easy it is to get unofficial disks to run on the system. Though this contributed significantly to SEGA’s problem with software piracy during the Dreamcast’s active period, it now leaves the door open for innovative projects like this one.

Article continues after ad

The GameCube is more locked down than the Dreamcast, leaving questions as to how A Flock of Meese is accomplishing the project. The developer says that the project is something of a remake, explaining: “My aim is to replicate enough of Minecraft’s mechanics, but then take the game in a new direction. Emphasis on emergent gameplay.”

Article continues after ad

Early screenshots of the project indicate that A Flock of Meese has nailed the aesthetic of Minecraft almost perfectly using the retro graphics of these vintage consoles.

Previously, homebrew developers created a game based on Minecraft’s Creative Mode called ClassiCube. This creative sandbox title was also released on the Dreamcast. We look forward to seeing the completed project and how it ultimately turns out.