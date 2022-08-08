Halo Infinite Forge mode: Gameplay, leaks & everything we know

Halo Infinite’s Forge mode will enable players to customize and create their very own custom maps, which adds even more replayability to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite Forge, including details on its release date and customization options.

Halo Infinite Forge has been a highly anticipated feature ever since the game was released. Not only does it enable Spartans to make their very own maps and game modes, but it creates even more opportunities for the community to showcase their creativity.

Following on from the recent Halo Infinite Forge leaks, the game’s playerbase has been patiently waiting for further news on the upcoming mode. So, if you wish to know more about Forge and get an early look ahead of its official launch, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Is there a Halo Infinite Forge release date?

343 has yet to give an official Halo Infinite Forge release date, but the studio listed Halo Infinite’s Forge open beta for sometime in September. However, we could see it release a little earlier in Season 2 should everything go smoothly.

The delay is likely down to technical difficulties and major enhancements to the mode, with Halo Infinite’s Forge having “huge potential to be amazing.” We’ll be updating this section as soon as we hear further details, so be sure to bookmark the hub and check back regularly.

Halo Infinite Forge gameplay leak

A 30-second video of Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode has been making the rounds on various social media platforms. The leaked footage gives players an early glimpse of the level of customization on offer.

In fact, Live Fire has been transformed into a dense forest with huge amounts of foliage, ambient wildlife, insects, and foggy visuals.

Halo Infinite Forge details

While 343 has yet to release any official details on Halo Infinite’s Forge mode, that hasn’t stopped a number of details from appearing online. One renowned Halo leaker has found that the mode will enable players to adjust object scaling, make their own custom guns, and spawn Spartan bots.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about the Halo Infinite Forge mode. Make sure you check back here regularly for all the latest updates. In the meantime, head over to our Halo Infinite page for further news.