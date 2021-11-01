Halo Infinite Early Access bundle leaked along with potential DLC

A new report indicates that a Halo Infinite Early Access bundle with multiple DLC packs is inbound before the game arrives next month.

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia, who keeps track of Xbox store listings before they become public, Microsoft added a listing for a Halo Infinite Early Access bundle as well as Halo Infinite DLC. This bundle will reportedly include multiple DLC packs with Aggiornamenti Lumia reporting Microsoft added four different packs to the listing.

At this moment in time, the Halo Infinite Early Access bundle and its associated DLC packs are simply listed as “Early Access Digital Bundle”, dropping any text relating to Halo. The listing is also now blank, featuring no details or clues to what it will entail. However, Aggiornamenti Lumia has confirmed this is indeed related to Halo Infinite.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite Early Access bundle listing details

The Halo Infinite Early Access bundle is likely to include the game’s single-player campaign which will be released alongside a free-to-play multiplayer mode. The campaign will also feature co-op options as well as other launch modes, but these will not release alongside the campaign and free multiplayer. These, along with Halo Infinite’s second post-launch season will arrive in 2022, with the first season taking place earlier.

Read More: Best 10 Halo maps of all time

However, the Halo Infinite Early Access bundle will likely provide players with the codes they need to access this content when it does release. This is also likely to include access to any DLC packs sold as part of the bundle.

Advertisement

Of course, this is unconfirmed by Microsoft at this stage, so take the rumor with a pinch of salt until we have official confirmation. But Aggiornamenti Lumia’s reports are usually accurate.

Halo Infinite… Early Access Digital Bundle ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1jfy3QDwEn — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 1, 2021

Halo Infinite Early Access bundle launch content

Halo Infinite is due to launch on December 8, 2021, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass and is being developed by 343 Industries. The game was originally set to be launched in November but was delayed so the devs could continue to polish the title.

Xbox released a new Halo Infinite campaign trailer over Halloween 2021, showing off improvements to the game’s visuals and other mechanics. Among these improvements was the game’s character models including the much-maligned Covenant Brute Craig, who received a considerable ‘glow-up’ from the devs.

Advertisement

Want more details on Master Chief’s next outing? Here’s everything we know about Halo Infinite in one place.