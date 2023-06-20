Halo Infinite devs scrap even more content as seasonal cinematics now left behind

Halo’s Community Director has revealed that the dev team will no longer be creating seasonal narrative cutscenes for the game as they are now looking to focus on “top priorities” such as new content, features, and in-game updates.

Halo Infinite, while initially set to be a debut title for the Xbox Series S | X, was delayed over a year after fans were concerned that the game was not able to run at a steady 60FPS. When developer 343 did eventually release the game in 2021, they still did so with many major features missing from the game, including the likes of mission replay, Forge, and more.

While the title has managed to rectify some of these issues by finally including new content, recent layoffs from 343 Industries has resulted in yet another tightening of the roadmap for Infinite.

Brian Jarrard, the Community Director for Halo, revealed on Twitter that the game will no longer be including cinematic trailers before each season despite this being a longstanding Halo tradition.

“As we’ve refined our top priorities and shifted resources internally this year, we had to make the decision to forego seasonal narrative cutscenes to make room for the team to continue focusing on highly requested features, content, and improvements for Halo Infinite.

“These trade-offs are never easy to make, and we truly appreciate your support as the team works to make Halo Infinite the best experience possible. While the job is far from over, Season 4 marks another big step forward and we remain committed to this journey with the Halo community.”

Halo Infinite scrapping seasonal cinematic trailers

Fans of Halo have not taken lightly to this news, with many once again concerned about not only the future of Infinite but of the Halo franchise as a whole. However, on the flip side, many are at least happy to hear that the dev team is prioritizing gameplay and mechanics for Infinite over cinematics.

One user responded to Jarrard’s Twitter announcement and stated, “I could care less about those, I hope to see more improvements and content for ranked matchmaking.”

While another added, “Brian, we appreciate the effort of the team. Hopefully, the team can find a balance. Halo’s multiplayer deserves to include everything, without leaving some things behind to prioritize others.”

Time will tell if this shift in focus does help bring players back to Halo Infinite in the long run. For all the latest news and updates about all things Halo, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.