How to watch Halo Infinite’s campaign demo stream

Microsoft plans to show fans their first proper look at the Halo Infinite campaign in a live demo. Here’s what to expect from Master Chief’s next adventure.

The main appeal of Halo is its addictive and thrilling multiplayer, but there are still legions of fans who look forward to playing through each game’s main story. The campaign of any Halo title is important to set the scene and explain what’s going on in the game’s universe.

Therefore, lots of fans will be excited to get a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign before the game releases on December 8, 2021.

When will the Halo Infinite campaign demo stream?

The live demo showing off new footage from the Halo Infinite campaign will begin today at 2 pm BST, 6 am PT and 9 am ET. The demo can be watched on the official Xbox YouTube page here.

Halo Infinite campaign stream details

The devs have provided an official blurb to tell fans what to expect, saying:

“The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind. When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced.

“Here’s a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign that introduces players to true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide-open, and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching on December 8, 2021.”

Halo Infinite campaign plot

While 2020’s ‘Craig demo’ showed off some of Halo Infinite’s campaign, this next demo is expected to be more substantial, giving fans a more detailed look at Halo Infinite’s campaign. This is likely to include gameplay and a deeper look at Halo Infinite’s story.

When we last saw Master Chief, he was trying to find a way to stop his old AI ally Cortana from bringing peace to the universe through force and fear. Cortana is attempting to use the Guardian weapons from Halo 5 (smaller versions of the Halo arrays) to end all conflicts – or be annihilated by her.

The Halo Infinite campaign will likely see Master Chief trying to stop Cortana, but without destroying her. He will also likely need to stop his human and Covenant allies from also going after Cortana while maintaining the peace between both.

