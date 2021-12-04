Halo Infinite devs confirm plans to add more game mode playlists

343 Industries announced that they’re planning to add more game modes to Halo Infinite, including Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All, before the end of the year.

It’s been almost a month since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode kicked off on November 15. Since then, we’ve seen the introduction of Season 1: Heroes of Reach along with its battle pass and more.

However, it hasn’t been devoid of problems. Players have been calling for the devs to improve battle pass progression, fix the melee hit registration, and more.

Their biggest gripe, though, is the lack of modes and playlists.

John Junyszek, the Halo Community Manager at 343 Industries, revealed that the team is aware of the feedback and confirmed that more game modes and playlists are in the works and will be coming by the end of the year.

“We’ve been reading your feedback, and we’re working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak,” he wrote on Twitter.

Junyszek admitted it wouldn’t happen before the campaign launches on December 8. However, he insisted the team is “pushing” to get them done “before the end of the year.”

We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won't land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 3, 2021

He also explained that the developers intend to use upcoming events to trial new modes, including the three mentioned above, before officially adding them to playlists.

He also revealed that the team is working on a highly requested playlist that revolves around different variations of Slayer.

“A Social Slayer playlist (with multiple variations) is also in the works,” he said, “but we won’t be able to get that one ready until after the holidays.”

A Social Slayer playlist (with multiple variations) is also in the works (we see this request the most), but we won't be able to get that one ready until after the holidays. We hope you can understand and enjoy the ones that make it in before the team takes a well-deserved break! — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 3, 2021

The addition of these new game modes and playlists will appease the players who desperately wanted them.

However, it will also give other players more options moving forward.

The only catch is that they’ll need to stick it out with what they’ve got for several weeks until they’re ready.