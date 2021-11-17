 Halo Infinite devs promise better battle pass progression following backlash - Dexerto
Halo

Halo Infinite devs promise better battle pass progression following backlash

Published: 17/Nov/2021 5:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
After Halo Infinite players flamed the game’s “horrendous” battle pass progression, 343 Industries promised they’re looking into it and urged the community to keep providing feedback.

Halo Infinite isn’t officially releasing until December 8. However, Microsoft and 343 Industries surprised fans by releasing the multiplayer beta on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox and Halo franchise.

Its launch has been well-received so far, especially compared to its two biggest competitors; CoD Vanguard and Battlefield 2042. However, there’s been one early point of contention.

The community isn’t impressed with its slow battle pass progression, even describing it as “horrendous.”

Brian Jarrard, Halo Community Director at 343 Industries, responded to the backlash on November 16.

First, he thanked everyone who jumped into the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, which peaked at just under 300,000 players on Steam. Then, he assured fans his team is “looking” into battle pass progression.

“The team is looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering data from yesterday’s sessions,” he said.

“We’ll share updates as we have them.” He urged players to keep looking for issues and providing feedback.

The community is thrilled that the developers have publicly acknowledged the issue already.

“It’s nice to see the man himself, Joseph Staten, acknowledging the issue publicly. Makes me believe that they’re swiftly going to address this in one manner or another,” said one player.

Not everyone is convinced, though. “I want to believe. But until they actually make the change, it doesn’t mean anything,” said another.

We’ll have to wait and see how the developers decide to address the issue. Either way it goes, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here with all the latest.

