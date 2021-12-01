Halo Infinite dev suggests anti-cheat is on the way to combat hackers

Halo Infinite’s highly anticipated release has been marred by waves of hackers. But devs are now teasing that an anti-cheat could be on the way, delighting fans concerned about the game’s future.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta released spontaneously and the reception was spectacular. Within days, players were delighted with the game’s feel and Call of Duty pros were already jealous of the game’s competitive scene.

But it didn’t take long for hackers to make their way into 343 Industries’ highly anticipated shooter. Players were showing their hacks live on stream, cheaters were plaguing ranked, and some even worried that Halo Infinite’s situation could become worse than Warzone’s.

Advertisement

Unlike Warzone, however, it hasn’t taken long for Halo’s devs to talk about their plans. While one developer promised “consistent improvements,” another has taken things a step further. Creative lead Joseph Staten intrigued fans by suggesting that an anti-cheat could be on the way.

Halo Infinite anti-cheat coming to combat hackers?

Anti-cheat is on the way ✅ pic.twitter.com/kWmrngfU6l — HCS Intel (@INTELHCSHalo) November 30, 2021

As tweeted by a Halo Championship Series account, Staten promised that there are “more anti-cheat measures in the pipeline.” This was taken by the account to mean that an “anti-cheat is on the way.”

That would be pretty good news, especially in relation to the Warzone concerns. Activision’s battle royale is, after about two years, finally receiving its own anti-cheat — RICOCHET — to deal with the game’s cheating issues.

Advertisement

When RICOCHET was announced with a kernel-level driver launching alongside the new Pacific map, it became the centerpiece of anticipation for many.

Most players and security analysts believe a true anti-cheat is the only real way to combat hackers, so having one has become the gold standard for a game hoping to provide competitive integrity.

Like most Halo fans, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any more details about this ‘anti-cheat pipeline.’ But remember to be nice — who knows how jealous CoD players will be if 343 delivers an effective one in less than two years.