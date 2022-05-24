Is Rust cross-platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PS5, & PC

Is multiplayer-only game Rust cross-platform? Here’s which platforms can take advantage of cross-play.

Rust is a survival game developed by Facepunch Studios. While the game is nearly ten years old, Rust still has a legion of committed players who still enjoy the game and play together across a range of platforms. However, the question is, does Rust support cross-platform play?

The game is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. While some of these platforms allow the game to be played alongside others, this isn’t the case for every platform in which Rust is available. Here’s which systems can enjoy cross-platform play with Rust, and which cannot.

Advertisement

Is Rust cross-platform?

Yes, Rust does support cross-platform play, but only between console versions of the game. That means if you’re playing on a PS4 or PS5, you can play the game with friends on Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

However, while Xbox and PlayStation players can cross-play together, unfortunately, those PC are only able to play with other Rust players on PC. Essentially, PC players are left out of cross-platform play when it comes to Rust.

We’ll be sure to update you if this ever changes.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on whether or not Rust is cross-platform. For games you can enjoy with friends, check out our other crossplay guides for the biggest multiplayer titles:

Advertisement

Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay? | Is Minecraft cross-platform? | Rainbox Six Siege crossplay | Is The Elder Scrolls Online cross-platform | Does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga support crossplay | Does FIFA 22 have crossplay?