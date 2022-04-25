Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay and cross-save progression?

Does Diablo Immortal have cross-save and crossplay? Find out whether the upcoming free-to-play title will enable this highly-requested feature between PC and mobile devices.

The Diablo Immortal release date is just around the corner, which means players will soon be able to dive into this demon-infested ARPG. With the game launching on both mobile and PC, many Diablo fans will be wondering whether cross-save and crossplay will be available.

So, if you’re wondering if you can transfer your progress between both versions or just wish to team up with players on other platforms, then our Diablo Immortal crossplay and cross-save hub has you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about these features.

Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay & cross-save?

Yes, Diablo Immortal features both crossplay and cross-save. This means players can use the same account across both mobile and PC. All your progress between versions will be kept, which is great for players who wish to take their adventure on the go.

Blizzard announced this exciting news via their official website, where they stated: ” [Players] will be able to take the fight to the Burning Hell’s legions on PC upon launch with full cross-play and cross-progression support. During the PC Open Beta period, we will continue to collect player feedback, make changes, and fine-tune this version of Immortal until we feel it delivers a finalized experience for all courageous adventurers.”

The developers also revealed that the Open Beta on PC will contain all game features, including cross-play and cross-progression, and all progress will be maintained. You can pre-register for the game by following our handy guide.

So, there you have it, everything we know about crossplay and cross-save in Diablo Immortal. Make sure you check out our hub for all the latest news on the game’s release date, classes, trailer, and more.

