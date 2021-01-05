Logo
How to play Rust – Where to buy, gameplay, streamers to watch

Published: 5/Jan/2021 17:00

by James Busby
Rust Steam pic
Facepunch Studios

The survival video game Rust has seen a huge boom in popularity as top streamers like Pokimane, Myth, shroud, and more have begun to stream and upload content on the brutally hard survival game. Here’s everything you need to know about Rust and how you can join in the fun.

Rust is the latest game to gain huge popularity on Twitch and YouTube, but what is it and why has it become so popular?

To help you get the lowdown on Facepunch’s popular survival game, we’ve covered everything from what the game is, how you can play it, where you can purchase a copy, and also give an explanation on why Rust has become so big amongst the top streamers.

What is Rust?

Rust
Facepunch Studios
Rust merges crafting and survival with adrenaline-fueled gunfights.

Rust is a multiplayer-only survival game that pits players against one another in a massive procedurally generated open world that is filled with all kinds of dangers. Players not only need to navigate the harsh terrain around them, but they’ll also need to manage everything from their character’s hunger, hydration, and overall warmth levels. 

In order to survive the elements and fend off the various threats that inhabit each map, players need to gather resources to craft unique items. Everything from the clothes you wear to the weapons you wield can be forged, so be prepared to cut down trees, mine rocky outcrops, and hunt the local fauna. 

Of course, this is a lot easier said than done as other players on the server will also be trying to do all of the above as well. While you can join and form alliances through the game’s clan system, there will be times where you’ll need to raid enemy-controlled outposts or fight it out in deadly 1v1 scenarios. 

Staying alive in Rust can be extremely difficult, especially if you plan on playing solo. Rust is a game of survival and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to come out on top.

Why has Rust become so popular?

Despite receiving an early access release in December 2013, Rust finally saw a full release in February 2018. Since then, the game has garnered a bit of attention from various streamers and internet personalities. However, the game’s popularity skyrocketed this year, when hit streamers from OfflineTV started to host their own Rust server. 

Since then, streamers like xQc, Valkyrae, Shroud, Myth, and ItzTimmy have been streaming their raids and playthroughs for the world to see. Just like last year’s Among Us and Fall Guys streams, it seems Rust is currently the next big game on the menu. You can catch most of the action of Twitch, where big and small streamers will be duking it out in Rust’s wilderness. 

Best Rust streamers

If you’re looking to watch some of the best Rust Streamers, then make sure you check out our handy list below:

What can I play Rust on?

Rust
Facepunch Studios
Rust is filled with plenty of deadly player encounters.

Rust is currently only available on PC. While an official console release date has yet be to announced by Facepunch Studios, UK-based publisher Double Eleven stated that the console versions will be announced later this year. The delay is obviously frustrating for many console players, so you’ll need to wait a little longer if you wish to play Rust on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. 

Where can I buy Rust?

Rust can be purchased on Steam for  $39.99, but previous sales have brought it down to $26.79. Of course, you may find better prices elsewhere on other key sell websites. There are currently no preorders open for console players, but it will likely sit around the same price above upon its release.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Rust. Make sure you follow us right here to find out all the latest Rust updates and streamer content. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh countdown: FUT promo start time, predictions, leaks, cards

Published: 5/Jan/2021 16:30

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 winter refresh
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are expected to launch a new Winter Refresh event in FIFA 21, and here’s everything you need to know about the FUT promo event. 

These limited-time events are what Ultimate Team club owners look forward to, with new packs being made available with special cards each time. The latest one was Headliners, which launched to end 2020 and bridge fans over to the New Year.

Now that those in-game festivities are behind us, including the Freeze event, it’s time to look forward.

When does FIFA 21 Winter Refresh start?

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.
EA SPORTS
Winter Refresh will celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

The Winter Refresh promo event is expected to start on February 12, and end around a week after.

Events start at 6pm GMT (5am AET, 10am PT, 1pm ET) in Ultimate Team.

This is not an official timeline as EA have not yet confirmed the event, though it’s likely accurate – give or take a few days – based on FIFA 20’s schedule.

What’s included in Winter Refresh?

There’s a number of changes players can expect to see as part of the Winter Refresh promo, based on last year’s event. This includes the following:

  • Ratings changes
  • New players 
  • Winter Refresh promo team 
  • ICON Moments 
  • Winter Refresh Objectives & SBCs

Winter Refresh card design

The card design for a number of new promo cards have been very similar to that of FIFA 20, so we don’t expect the FIFA 21 event to change too much. Examples of this would be the Road to the Final cards, which barely altered.

Here’s how they looked last year, with a cool blue color.

fifa 20 winter refresh team
EA SPORTS
Here’s how the promo team itself shaped up last year, with special cards.

Predictions for Winter Refresh 2021 – Ratings Upgrades

Base cards are typically given an upgrade between +1 and +3 in the Winter Refresh, so that trend is likely to continue. While 50 players were impacted by boosted ratings last year, there’s a chance that total changes this time around.

Below, we have included a handful of predictions – based on performances throughout the calendar year of 2020.

  • Jack Grealish
  • Ferran Torres
  • Hirving Lozano
  • Erling Haaland
  • Youri Tielemans
  • Heung-Min Son
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Moise Kean
  • Jan Oblak
  • Édouard Mendy
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Hakan Calhanhoglu
  • Wesley Fofana
  • Pedro Neto
  • James Ward-Prowse
  • Romelu Lukaku
  • Mitchel Bakker
  • Eduardo Camavinga
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Luis Alberto
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Dejan Kulusevski
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Wout Weghorst

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh Leaks

As of January 2020, nothing has been leaked for the event. Should any leaks surface, we’ll be the first to let you know.