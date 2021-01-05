How to play Rust – Where to buy, gameplay, streamers to watch

The survival video game Rust has seen a huge boom in popularity as top streamers like Pokimane, Myth, shroud, and more have begun to stream and upload content on the brutally hard survival game. Here’s everything you need to know about Rust and how you can join in the fun.

Rust is the latest game to gain huge popularity on Twitch and YouTube, but what is it and why has it become so popular?

To help you get the lowdown on Facepunch’s popular survival game, we’ve covered everything from what the game is, how you can play it, where you can purchase a copy, and also give an explanation on why Rust has become so big amongst the top streamers.

What is Rust?

Rust is a multiplayer-only survival game that pits players against one another in a massive procedurally generated open world that is filled with all kinds of dangers. Players not only need to navigate the harsh terrain around them, but they’ll also need to manage everything from their character’s hunger, hydration, and overall warmth levels.

In order to survive the elements and fend off the various threats that inhabit each map, players need to gather resources to craft unique items. Everything from the clothes you wear to the weapons you wield can be forged, so be prepared to cut down trees, mine rocky outcrops, and hunt the local fauna.

Of course, this is a lot easier said than done as other players on the server will also be trying to do all of the above as well. While you can join and form alliances through the game’s clan system, there will be times where you’ll need to raid enemy-controlled outposts or fight it out in deadly 1v1 scenarios.

Staying alive in Rust can be extremely difficult, especially if you plan on playing solo. Rust is a game of survival and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to come out on top.

Why has Rust become so popular?

Despite receiving an early access release in December 2013, Rust finally saw a full release in February 2018. Since then, the game has garnered a bit of attention from various streamers and internet personalities. However, the game’s popularity skyrocketed this year, when hit streamers from OfflineTV started to host their own Rust server.

Since then, streamers like xQc, Valkyrae, Shroud, Myth, and ItzTimmy have been streaming their raids and playthroughs for the world to see. Just like last year’s Among Us and Fall Guys streams, it seems Rust is currently the next big game on the menu. You can catch most of the action of Twitch, where big and small streamers will be duking it out in Rust’s wilderness.

Best Rust streamers

If you’re looking to watch some of the best Rust Streamers, then make sure you check out our handy list below:

What can I play Rust on?

Rust is currently only available on PC. While an official console release date has yet be to announced by Facepunch Studios, UK-based publisher Double Eleven stated that the console versions will be announced later this year. The delay is obviously frustrating for many console players, so you’ll need to wait a little longer if you wish to play Rust on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Where can I buy Rust?

Rust can be purchased on Steam for $39.99, but previous sales have brought it down to $26.79. Of course, you may find better prices elsewhere on other key sell websites. There are currently no preorders open for console players, but it will likely sit around the same price above upon its release.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Rust. Make sure you follow us right here to find out all the latest Rust updates and streamer content.