What is an Astrological Profile on Snapchat and how to use it

New age spirituality’s popularity has soared in recent years, and now you can access your astrological profile on Snapchat and learn all about your different astrological signs.

According to CBC Radio, the astrological service industry was worth more than $12 billion worldwide in 2021 alone — a number that is expected to nearly double in the next decade.

Knowing your astrological sign has become the most notable aspect of new-age spirituality’s mainstream reputation. However, what some may not realize is that your star sign is only one part of your birth chart, also known as an astrological profile.

Every person’s profile is unique to them, using the exact time and location they were born to determine the stars’ alignment at that moment. Based on this, you are allocated a zodiac sign for each of the following: Sun (this is the star sign most people are familiar with), Moon, Rising, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto.

Now you can access your astrological profile more easily than ever before by simply opening up your Snapchat account. Here is how to find your profile on Snapchat and what each planet means.

How to access your Astrological Profile on Snapchat

To set up your Astrological Profile for the first time on Snapchat, head to your profile and look for the Astrological Sign under your name.

Next, all you’ll need to do is fill in your birth location and time. Make sure to be as specific as possible, especially when it comes to the time you were born as mere minutes can alter the result of your profile.

After this, you will be able to click through various snaps diving into your Astrological Profile and see what placements you received for each planet. You will also get a placement for your ascendant (also known as your rising sign). The final snap in the series will be an Astrology Profile Summary showcasing your Element, Modality, and Polarity (more on these later).

Once you have set up your Astrological Profile the first time, it’s there to stay… and you’ll even be able to check your friends’ profiles too!

How to read your birth chart or Astrological Profile on Snapchat

Your placements are said to determine who you are at your very core, with inner planets ruling over you as an individual while outer planets look at the generation you were born into.

Each planet represents a different aspect of you, from how you communicate to how you express emotion. So without further adieu, here is what each means following the same order as our existing solar system.

What does your Sun sign mean?

My own sun placement via Snapchat.

The sun placement is the one most people are familiar with and is often referred to as your overall star sign. It is described by Snapchat as representing “what’s exciting and vibrant about us” and is commonly considered a user’s “ego.”

The sun sign in your profile encapsulates who you are at your core and offers insight into who you are meant to be. It is your fundamental essence; your basic identity. Consider your sun placement as a brief overview of yourself, with each following planet going into further detail.

What does your Moon sign mean?

My own moon placement via Snapchat.

Embracing your emotional side, moon placements represent our inner world and who we are when no one’s watching. While the sun sign looks at you overall at first glance, the moon delves deeper and explores what’s underneath.

Your moon sign explores how emotions are expressed and what brings you nurture, comfort, and security. Snapchat describes moon signs as showing us “our deepest feelings and instinctual responses.”

What does your Rising sign mean?

My own rising placement via Snapchat.

Your ascendant or rising sign is the opposite of the moon and represents “persona”. It looks only at how you are perceived by others and your “outer personality,” determining how you will “interact with the world” around you.

When meeting new people, your rising sign offers insight into the first impression you’ll make. It is the mask worn in social scenarios, showcasing how we make our way through life.

What does your Mercury sign mean?

My own Mercury placement via Snapchat.

All about communication, Mercury placements relate to “how we think and express ourselves.”

How we work when alone and in groups, how we face problems, our sense of logic and rationale, and our information processing skills all come under this planet.

What does your Venus sign mean?

My own Venus placement via Snapchat.

Like the Roman goddess this planet shares a name with, Venus is all about love and abundance. Snapchat claims that priorities, beauty, and money also come under this placement.

Love languages, values, and sentiments all fall under your Venus placement, determining what sort of connections you are looking for in life and where you find beauty.

What does your Mars sign mean?

My own Mars placement via Snapchat.

The planet of “motivation”, Mars is all about action, desire, and will. It is the “warrior planet” that pushes us forward every day toward our dreams and ambitions, adding fuel to the fire and empowering us with determination and energy.

Your Mars placement shows you potential impulses and aggressions, as well as representing passion and lust. Your sexual desires also stem under Mars.

What does your Jupiter sign mean?

My own Jupiter placement via Snapchat.

The largest planet in our solar system also happens to be the “luckiest” and “most generous” planet when decoding your Astrological Profile.

The first of the outer planets, Jupiter symbolizes fortune, freedom, and gratitude. It encourages you to continue growing as a person and deepen your understanding of the world through philosophy, spirituality, and education.

What does your Saturn sign mean?

My own Saturn placement via Snapchat.

The planet of “responsibility”, Saturn is about your “restrictions, obligations, and authority.” It is about what limitations exist in the world, representing your self-control and the commitments you have.

Sometimes bringing with it tough love, your Saturn placement warns of the lessons life has in store and teaches discipline and maturity.

What does your Uranus sign mean?

My own Uranus placement via Snapchat.

Celebrating individuality and what makes you unique, Uranus placements encapsulate “freedom” and innovation. Snapchat also refers to this planet as one relating to “rebellion and the future”.

This placement is where you’ll be looking to make a dramatic change, break rules, and facilitate free thinking.

What does your Neptune sign mean?

My own Neptune placement via Snapchat.

Neptune placements are about “spirituality” and rule your dreams and imagination. This planet is “the most mystical, creative, and intuitive.”

Associated with spiritual enlightenment, Neptune breaks barriers between what is and what could be.

What does your Pluto sign mean?

My own Pluto placement via Snapchat.

While it may no longer be considered a planet in our solar system, Pluto makes a comeback when it comes to astrology and deciphering your profile. In terms of birth charts, Pluto is the planet of “transformation”.

Rebirth is what Pluto placements represent, with power that can be both transformative and destructive. Control issues can be seen in this placement, as Pluto encourages you to dive deeper and willingly seek regenerative change.

How to understand your Astrology Profile Summary

My own Astrological Profile summary on Snapchat.

Last but not least, Snapchat’s Astrological Profile shows you a summary that includes your overall element, modality, and polarity. All three are divided to showcase what percentage you had for each potential option, with the final answer determined by what zodiacs you had in your placements and how many.

Each of the zodiac signs has a determined element; fire, earth, water, or air. Like your planetary placements, your overall element offers insight into who you are. Fire represents passion, inspiration, and motivation; earth signs tend to be grounded and practical; water is about fluidity, empathy, and expressing emotion; air signs encapsulate communication and lack commitment.

Modality determines how you interact with others and express yourself, the three options being cardinal, fixed, and mutable. Cardinal signs are the initiators, finding the motivation to put their dreams into action; fixed signs are all about finishing what was started to the point of fixation; mutable signs are open to change and easygoing, able to adapt to any situation.

Polarity is about yin and yang — feminity and masculinity. Your polarity looks at the energy of your sign, rather than your gender or sex. Yin is considered more introverted, while yang is associated with extroverted expression.