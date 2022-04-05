Is The Elder Scrolls Online cross-platform? Crossplay on Xbox, Playstation, PC & Stadia

The Elder Scrolls Online allows players from every walk of life to band together and tear down Tamriel’s terrors, but does the game facilitate cross-platform play? Here’s everything we know about crossplay in ESO.

Adapted from one of Bethesda’s most iconic franchises, The Elder Scrolls Online (affectionately known as ESO) transports players into an online open world packed to bursting with treasure, monsters, and, of course, some good ol’ fashion action.

Available across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia, there’s a plethora of fellow warriors out there that are looking to team up and slay Tamriel’s finest – but can you play with friends on other platforms?

Here’s everything we know about The Elder Scrolls Online’s cross-platform functionality on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia.

Is The Elder Scrolls Online cross-platform?

In short, no, the Elder Scrolls Online does not have cross-platform play. This means that Xbox players can’t play with PC players, who in turn can’t play with PlayStation users.

It is, however, cross-generational, meaning that PlayStation 4 players will be on the same server as PlayStation 5 players, and Xbox One players will be able to join Xbox Series X|S users in their battle for Tamriel.

Does ESO have crossplay on PC?

While you can’t play with other consoles, PC players and those using Stadia will be placed on the same server. So, if you’re a PC user and your comrades use Stadia, you’ll be able to team up just fine.

Will ESO add cross-platform in the future?

Considering crossplay is still a relatively new concept in the MMO world, it’s unlikely that we’ll see it added to ESO anytime soon. Given the sheer size of servers, coupled with the manpower required to keep them running, it looks like we’ll be confined to one platform for the foreseeable future.

So that’s everything we know about crossplay in The Elder Scrolls Online, and whether or not we’ll be able to play cross-platform in the future.

While the wait may seem endless, fear not! Check out our other ESO news on our dedicated page to pass the time.