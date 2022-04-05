Does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga support crossplay?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga injects new life into the timeless series, but does this new look for the franchise include cross-platform play? Here’s everything we know about the game’s crossplay and co-op features on PC and console.

Allowing players to dive back into the wonderful world of LEGO Star Wars, the latest installment in the classic series, The Skywalker Saga, breathes new life into one of the gaming universe’s most beloved franchises.

With an expansive roster of new playable characters, vast new worlds to explore, and even space battles, playing solo is great – but playing with friends is even better.

However, does the game support cross-platform play? Here’s everything we know about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s crossplay system.

Is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cross-platform?

Much like its predecessors, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not cross-platform.

The only way to play with friends is by using couch co-op (being in the same room with two controllers) on a split-screen.

How to play co-op in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Couch co-op on Xbox, PlayStation & Switch

As we mentioned before, the LEGO games are based on the familial feel of the couch co-op experience.

To dive in together if you’re playing on the same console:

Launch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Connect your second controller and switch it on Press any button to join the adventure with your friend!

Online multiplayer for PC

Online features are disabled for the LEGO series, but PC players can use third-party tools such as Parsec to play together – just remember that downloading anything from the internet comes with certain dangers.

To play online together on PC:

Install Parsec Launch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Open Parsec Choose ‘Arcade‘ Start hosting LEGO Star Wars Ensure that your session is private to avoid unexpected guests Invite your friends and begin your adventure!

Will crossplay be added to The Skywalker Saga?

Given that the LEGO games have always put family friendliness and physical cooperative play first, it seems unlikely that we’ll ever see crossplay added to The Skywalker Saga; and indeed any future games.

It’s important to never say never, though, as given the size of the game and its popularity, we may see crossplay added later on in the game’s life cycle – and no, you can’t use the force to make TT Games add it.

So that’s everything we know about crossplay in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as all of the information on any plans to add the feature in the future.

