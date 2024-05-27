xQc speechless after getting League player banned by falsely reporting them

Twitch and Kick streamer xQc was left baffled after logging into League and Legends and discovering his false report on another player resulted in them being banned.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the biggest streamers of the time. However, despite having thousands of eyes on him every time he broadcasts, he isn’t immune to breaking the rules when he games.

During a May 2024 broadcast, xQc loaded up LoL and received a message alerting him that a report he filed against a player for abusing text chat resulted in them being penalized.

According to the French Canadian, he only reported them because he was frustrated at the game, admitting it was a “false report.”

“Dude, the only person I reported, I falsely reported them,” Lengyel said with a confused look on his face. “What?”

As xQc’s chat began to accuse him of snitching on his fellow player, the streamer shared more info about the false report.

“The only person I reported, I was malding and I falsely reported them. He didn’t say anything bad!” he gasped.

This isn’t the first time that xQc has misused a report feature, as he was banned from Overwatch in 2017 for a similar situation.

While on stream, the former OWL pro received a message from Blizzard saying his account would be banned for 72 hours for “misuse of reporting system” in an attempt to prevent innocent Overwatch players from being able to play the game.

xQc would fill out his reports with captions such as “ur such a piece of sh*t” leading to Blizzard issuing the brief three-day suspension.

Because Lengyel only reported the one player in League, it doesn’t seem like Riot has any plans to suspend his account like Blizzard, but that could change now that he admitted to issuing the false report.