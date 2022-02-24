xQc explains what makes Buddha the best GTA RP streamer

While Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was submitting his votes for The Streamer Awards, he explained to his chat why Buddha deserves to be crowned the best GTA RP streamer.

Announced on February 1, QTCinderella and Maya Higa revealed ‘The Streamer Awards,’ their own take on honor shows like The Game Awards and Streamys.

They allowed fans to nominate their favorite streamers for a variety of categories, and voting began for the top four in each on February 21.

While streaming in the Just Chatting category on Twitch, xQc decided to submit his votes before the March deadline. While looking at the ‘Best GTA RP streamer,’ he revealed why Buddha deserves to win.

xQc on why Buddha is the best GTA RP streamer

As Felix scrolled through the awards nomination list, he stopped when it got to the GTA RP streamer category revealing the nominees: Fuslie, xQc, Buddha, and Sykkuno.

He quickly clicked on Buddha’s name and explained to his chat why that’s who he chose. He said: “It’s people that can create out of nothing. Yes, RP is about role play itself, but these days it’s about being creative on the fly. Buddha for sure.”

Buddha has soared in popularity thanks to his contribution towards role play on the NoPixel server, using his character ‘Lang Buddha.’

Buddha has amassed over 755,000 followers on Twitch, with hundreds of thousands more on his social media platforms. His popularity even helped him join the list of top Twitch streamers in July 2021, coming in 9th place with a massive 6.7 million hours watched.

If you’d like to have a say in who takes home these honors, then head over to The Streamer Awards website to cast your votes before the March deadline.