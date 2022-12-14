When is GTA Online’s taxi business coming? Release date & everything we know

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

GTA Online will soon be getting a taxi service that players can use to make money for themselves. Here’s what you need to know.

With the calendar turning over to December, plenty of GTA Online players were setting themselves up for the annual winter update – the final big bit of content before snow descends on Los Santos.

Well, Rockstar have delivered with the Los Santos Drug Wars update, which has brought about the First Dose jobs as you team up with Dax, Ron, and other members of The Troupe to try and become the Walter White of GTA Online.

As with any big update, its not just new jobs that are the focus for players. There’s always a whole host of new cars, clothes, and other things to get your hands on. Well, there was also supposed to be a new Taxi Driver activity, but that’s going to have to wait.

Can you do Taxi jobs in GTA Online yet?

That’s right when the Los Santos Drug Wars update was announced, leakers found that Rockstar was planning to roll out a new activity in the form of being a Taxi Driver.

Players would be able to pick up fares, ferry them around Los Santos, and make some money for their time and effort. According to TezFun, your reward will keep ticking over for taking consecutive jobs.

However, the activity is not live just yet. Rockstar have confirmed that it will be coming in 2023 and players will have to be a little more patient for now.

Taxi liveries coming for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles

The new activity will likely be rolling out as part of a wider Taxi-centric update for GTA Online as leakers have found a bit of related content.

There are three cars – well, two including the actual taxi – that will be going up for sale as a part of Rockstar’s drip feed. These cars have already been found to have taxi-style liveries, but it’s unknown if you’ll need to use them for the job or if you’ll be able to steal a taxi from somewhere else.

Where is Downtown Cab Co in GTA Online?

In terms of how you’ll be able to access the activity, that will likely happen at the Downtown Cab Company location in East Vinewood.

Right now, it’s home to an Arm Wrestling activity but you’ll typically find a few cabs in the parking lot that you can steal. It would make sense for Rockstar to make this a hub for the job, especially as it’s actually purchasable as a garage.

Rockstar Games Here’s where the Downtown Cab Co is located in GTA Online.

So, as it stands, no you can’t drive around Los Santos and roleplay as Roman Bellic’s cab drivers – that will come later.

We’ll update this page as more information becomes available, so keep checking back for more.