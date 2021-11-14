Twitch streamer completely breaks GTA: San Andreas Remaster with a vending machine

While playing through the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Twitch streamer ‘Vargskelethor’ encountered a game-breaking glitch involving GTA: San Andreas’ vending machines that almost cut his playthrough short in hilarious fashion.

With some of the most popular Rockstar titles ever made coming back to fans, hopes were high for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, but the community quickly became divided after leaks surfaced before the games released.

All three titles then launched to mixed receptions, and some players even compared the Trilogy’s release to Cyberpunk 2077. The incredible hype surrounding the return of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas quickly faded in the face of numerous glitches.

While a plethora of bugs have plagued each game, some glitches can end up having a happy ending, as was the case when Twitch streamer Vargskelethor nearly bricked his entire playthrough of GTA: San Andreas by overloading a vending machine.

GTA: San Andreas vending machine almost ruins playthrough

During his San Andreas run, Vargskelethor decided to have a little fun with the game’s vending machines, and stood around purchasing GTA’s signature Sprunk sodas, drinking them, then repeating the process for nearly an hour.

The broadcaster and his community were having a good laugh over these shenanigans when suddenly, an error message appeared on his Nintendo Switch’s screen: “The software was closed because an error occurred.”

Vargskelethor immediately burst into laughter, and joked with his viewers “I drank the f**king game to death! I don’t know if I can top that.” Impressively, his character managed to down more than 600 sodas before the game crashed.

He rebooted the title and went to load his last save, but made an awful discovery: the file was now corrupted. “What the f**k!” he shouted, “I ‘Sprunked’ [my game]!”

“There’s no f**king way!” he continued, “I refuse to believe this!” He tried loading his last save again and again, only to be met with the same error message, which eventually caused the streamer to break down into uncontrollable laughter.

Losing your playtime to a corrupted save is typically a rage-inducing experience, but this occurrence did have a happy ending. Vargskelethor discovered the game had autosaved for him some time back, saving most (if not all) of his playthrough.

So, now you know: if you happen to be playing the GTA San Andreas remaster and get a craving for Sprunk, make sure you don’t drink more than 600 bottles at a time — unless you feel like rolling the dice on your save file.