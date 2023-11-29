How to play GTA 3, Vice City & San Andreas on Netflix

Netflix Games is expanding its gaming portfolio, with GTA joining the service. Here’s what you need to know about playing GTA 3, Vice City & San Andreas on Netflix.

In recent years, Netflix has been gearing up to expand outside of shows and movies as the service looks towards gaming. In a surprise announcement, it was revealed Grand Theft Auto would come to Netflix in some capacity.

Fast forward a bit, and Netflix announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to the platform’s mobile app. Much like its console/PC counterpart, it’ll feature all three titles in their “definitive” formats.

If you’re one of the many looking to give these a go through Netflix, here’s what you need to know.

How to play GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Netflix

GTA joining Netflix is via mobile only. To play them, you must have a mobile device or tablet, and you also need to be a Netflix subscriber. Provided you fall into both categories, you can preregister through your device’s digital storefront for instant access on launch, December 14, 2023.

Interestingly enough, Netflix has each preregistration separate for each title, meaning you can choose which one you want to play without downloading the whole package.

Once the titles are released, they will be installed onto your device, and you can open them via the shortcut on your device or via Netflix’s game library in the mobile app.

Follow the links below to preregister for each title:

As previously mentioned, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition gives players three GTA games, GTA 3, Vice, and San Andreas, in their definitive forms. This includes updated graphics and performance, improved controls, and reworked HUD design.

That’s all you need to know about playing GTA on Netflix. In the meantime, be sure to check out the rest of our GTA coverage so you don’t skip a beat.