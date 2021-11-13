 GTA Trilogy players demand refunds over buggy "Cyberpunk 2077" gameplay - Dexerto
GTA

GTA Trilogy players demand refunds over buggy “Cyberpunk 2077” gameplay

Published: 13/Nov/2021 23:47

by Alan Bernal
CD Projekt RED / Rockstar

Players are demanding refunds for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition due to its buggy release that’s reminding people of Cyperpunk 2077’s infamous gameplay at launch.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy DE and Cyperpunk have been trending on Twitter as the studio tries to get a hold on problems that have been arising so far.

Eager fans have been blasting everything from issues that made RS temporarily disable the Windows PC version of the game to criticisms of the awkward animations being discovered in the Definitive Edition.

The state of the game has been leading to a ton of discourse as more people want to know how to refund the GTA Trilogy shortly after its November 11 release.

cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is getting blasted for its quality likened to Cyberpunk 2077.

GTA Trilogy slammed by Cyberpunk 2077 comparisons

GTA fans are blasting the definitive trilogy with comparisons to Cyberpunk 2077 for its pre-release marketing to post-launch gameplay.

“God damn,” one person said. “GTA Trilogy is a perfect opponent for Cyberpunk 2077…”

“Man, I have been slowly loosing respect for Rockstar Games over the years,” another user said on Twitter. “But this has to be the final drop in the bucket.

“The GTA Definitive editions launch is handled so poorly it’s giving Fallout 76 and Cyberpunk 2077 a run for their money.”

CDPR’s latest IP was meant to be another breakout hit for the devs. Upon release, however, it instantly conjured libraries of memes because of its broken state when it premiered.

GTA Trilogy refunds

Prior to The Trilogy’s release, Rockstar removed popular GTA mods and modes that had been used for years. While the remastered set of games promised to deliver the ‘definitive’ experience for Los Santos, Vice City, and San Andreas, the results have been anything but.

Rockstar Games customer support has been fielding requests for GTA Trilogy refunds by asking customers to submit a ticket.

Some people who pre-ordered or bought the game early are looking to undo their purchase while others want to wait for the game to be fixed before buying in.

