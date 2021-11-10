GTA Trilogy gameplay footage leaks and fans are immediately divided

GTA Trilogy gameplay from the Definitive Edition has leaked online, a whole 24 hours before the game’s release.

The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will release on November 11, 2021, but now it appears that GTA Trilogy gameplay has leaked on YouTube a day early. Reddit users have also been sharing clips, with one user uploading over an hour of footage from Rockstar’s latest remasters.

Rockstar games themselves have not released any videos from the remasters throughout their development. This means players have needed to wait until release day to get a good look at GTA Trilogy gameplay in action.

New GTA Trilogy gameplay

There is footage from all three of the remastered games including GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Check out some of the footage below:

Advertisement

Each game in the Definitive Edition features updated visuals and controls similar to more recent GTA entries. They will also include newer features such as the weapon wheel from GTA 5 to make the GTA Trilogy gameplay feel closer to GTA 5 and GTA Online.

GTA Trilogy gameplay footage reactions

While Rockstar has released cutscenes and even a few GIFs displaying snippets of gameplay, this really hasn’t been enough to satisfy many fans. It’s natural for most people to want to get a good look at gameplay before parting with their hard-earned cash.

The cutscene footage hasn’t impressed many people, with some fans describing the graphics as “lazy”. Some Twitter users mocked the updated visuals by posting pictures of characters faces:

Advertisement

The leaked footage shows GTA Trilogy gameplay and finally lets players catch a glimpse of the improvements made to Rockstar’s classic PS2-era GTA games. However, some Twitter users were more supportive:

The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition bundles the remasters of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. The collection can be pre-loaded right now and will release at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on November 11 for PS5 PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.