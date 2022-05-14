Take-Two CEO breaks silence as GTA 6 fans demand details

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told Grand Theft Auto fans to “stay tuned” when quizzed about updates regarding GTA 6 as Rockstar Games have gone quiet on it again.

Back in early February, Rockstar Games finally gave fans an answer in regards to the development of GTA 6. The iconic game development continued that work was underway on the next GTA, but didn’t reveal anything else.

In that time, supposed leakers and insiders have claimed that Rockstar are going to reveal the game and details before the year is out, but also stated that fans won’t get their hands on GTA 6 for at least another year.

Advertisement

Despite all those claims, the developers themselves have stayed silent and have kept pushing out updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto Online. Though, they might be lining something up.

Take-Two Interactive, the publishers behind Rockstar’s franchises, have always deferred to the developers for answers and announcements around their games despite some asking the publishers directly.

So, when Strauss Zelnick – Take-Tow’s CEO – was quizzed about possible updates and details surrounding GTA 6, he gave a pretty familiar answer. Even if it’s not the one that fans want.

“Sure, I mean, Rockstar said that there is another version coming. So, stay tuned,” Zelnick told the Excelsior podcast, as he remained tight-lipped about the highly-anticipated project.

Advertisement

As noted, there have been some claims that GTA 6 will be revealed – be it through a trailer or screenshots – before long, but at this point, who really knows.

Fans should be careful, though, as there are plenty of ‘fake’ trailers and announcements doing the rounds on social media. We’ll just keep an eye on Rockstar’s Newswire and Twitter account as that’s where they officially announce everything.